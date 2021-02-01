Body Cameras Capture Police Chief’s Racist Comments

Listen to the content of this post:

HAMILTON, Georgia (WLTZ/NBC News) — A Georgia police chief and one of his officers are out of their jobs after body camera footage showing their racist comments during a Black Lives Matter protest were found on body camera footage.

Hamilton Police Chief Gene Allmond and Patrolman John Brooks have both been removed from their positions with the Hamilton Police Department.

Chief Allmond reportedly resigned, while Patrolman Brooks was terminated.

It was believed that the body cameras that officers were wearing at the Black Lives Matter protest in Hamilton in June 2020 were not working properly.

That proved to be untrue.

Someone from another department recently went to use the cameras and discovered the memory was full. A check of the stored footage revealed the cameras were running during the protest, and had captured the conversation between Allmond and Brooks.