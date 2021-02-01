Quarantines lead to staffing shortage, all Dooly County students move to virtual learning

Dooly County Schools will remain 100% virtual until February 22nd.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
27
Listen to the content of this post:

VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students within the Dooly County School System will remain 100 percent virtual until February 22nd, due to staff members in quarantine.

According to a school system Facebook post, there are also COVID-related illnesses among faculty, staff, students, and households. And there is not enough staff to provide quality services to in-person students.

“We hope that we can return to the buildings when we are confident that we can better safeguard our students, staff, and their respective families,” said Superintendent Dr. Craig Lockhart. “Once our workforce can safely come back to the building, we will allow students to return. Until that time, students must continue to work online from home.”

Dr. Lockhart says the February 22nd date allows for the lifting of existing quarantines and carries students and staff through the upcoming Winter Break.

Previous articleMacon pizza restaurant says it’s closing effective immediately
Next articleMany struggling to make COVID vaccine appointments
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.