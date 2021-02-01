Quarantines lead to staffing shortage, all Dooly County students move to virtual learning

VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students within the Dooly County School System will remain 100 percent virtual until February 22nd, due to staff members in quarantine.
According to a school system Facebook post, there are also COVID-related illnesses among faculty, staff, students, and households. And there is not enough staff to provide quality services to in-person students.
“We hope that we can return to the buildings when we are confident that we can better safeguard our students, staff, and their respective families,” said Superintendent Dr. Craig Lockhart. “Once our workforce can safely come back to the building, we will allow students to return. Until that time, students must continue to work online from home.”
Dr. Lockhart says the February 22nd date allows for the lifting of existing quarantines and carries students and staff through the upcoming Winter Break.
