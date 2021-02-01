Severe Weather Preparedness Week begins in Middle Georgia

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Heavy winds and chilly air began Severe Weather Preparedness Week.
Severe Weather Preparedness Week gives residents and emergency responders a chance to make plans before Georgia’s peak weather emergency time.
“The most important thing out of all of this is to plan ahead,” Bibb County EMA director, Spencer Hawkins said. “Make sure your family talks and you know what your plan is.”
From March until May, Georgia usually faces high winds, heavy rain, tornadoes, and hail. Hawkins encourages residents to look at their homes and make safety preparations now.
“We’re just worried about what the wind picks up and throws,” Hawkins explained. “Plants, toys, furniture… you don’t have to bring it in all the time, but if you know there’s severe weather… look at pulling that stuff in.”
Hawkins says talk to everyone in your family and come up with an emergency plan. The plan should include names of each family member, their information, a list of any medical conditions, and places to go in an emergency.
“Build your emergency kit. Make sure you have water, non-perishable foods, flashlights, weather radios, cell phone chargers. The last thing is staying informed,” Hawkins stated.
Lina Thomas Walker, a State Farm agent, says use this time to take pictures of your home and write down inventory of what’s inside.
“If you were to have a tree fall on your home and it was to become uninhabitable and there were damages as a result of that, we would ask for some time of inventory like what kind of TVs and play stations and things along those lines that you have in your home.”
Walker and Hawkins also recommend cutting down any dead tree limbs.