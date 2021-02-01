Tech Byte: Use Tech to Help You Save Money

Listen to the content of this post:

Use Tech to Help You Save Money

If you’re like me, you probably spent too much on gifts for family and friends over the holidays.

Now that we’re in the new year, it’s time to get your smart spending habits back on track.

Let’s look at some smartphone apps that can help with that.

Mint

After overspending over the holidays, we’re now painfully paying for it – literally.

You can now use your phone as a digital piggy bank.

Mint is a great app to help you get better at managing your money.

Use it to track it all in one place. It’s easy to see your account balances and transactions.

It can even send you alerts to keep you on top of your budgeting and spending.

You can also use Mint to check your credit score anytime for free.

Qapital

Qapital is another good app to have for saving.

It can round up every time you spend. Use that leftover money in an account to eventually put toward a big purchase – like a trip to Europe, or buying a house.

You save money without even thinking about it.

Ibotta

For when you do need to shop online or in-store, the Ibotta app definitely comes in handy.

It helps you earn cashback each time you shop for groceries, go out to eat, you name it.

Ibotta works at more than 500,000 locations – from Walmart and Walgreens to Whole Foods.

Before you shop, just find and add offers in the app for the things you want to buy. Make those purchases, and then upload your receipt for instant cashback.

You can always use that extra cash to pay off those credit card bills or put it in your savings account.

You can always start saving up now, to prepare for all of that holiday spending you’ll be doing later this year.

Just use one of these apps! Your bank account will thank you.