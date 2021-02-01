Tech Report: Google rescues Robinhood

Listen to the content of this post:

Tech Report: Feb. 1, 2021

Facebook’s oversight board is calling for public input regarding the indefinite suspension of former President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Facebook has yet to clarify the nature of the restrictions against Trump, but cited the use of their platform “incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government.”

What’s left for the board — and the public — to determine is if the tech company was, indeed, correct to take action.

Google rode to Robinhood’s rescue after it was review-bombed and lost its four-star rating.

Google deleted 100,000 reviews after Robinhood’s app was flooded with bad reviews on the Play Store.

In the space of a few hours, Google brought its rating up from a one-star rating to four stars.

Robinhood is the stock app that prevented trading in Gamestop and others last week.

Visa may add cryptocurrencies to its payments network.

The card giant works with Wallets and Exchanges to enable crypto purchases, and could eventually use digital currencies over Blockchain in the same way it processes traditional money.

Apple studios reportedly put down $25 million to secure the rights to a film that performed well at the virtual Sundance Film Festival.

The film Coda which is an acronym for “child of deaf adults,” debuted on Thursday, Jan. 28 – the festival’s first day. The movie was so well received, it started a bidding war among all of the top streaming services, according to Deadline Hollywood.