Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A traffic stop in north Macon Friday, led to a drug arrest.

Georgia State Patrol pulled over Deion Howard on Northside Drive for a seat belt violation.



The trooper said he noticed quote “indicators of criminal activity” while speaking with Howard.



During the stop, two people got out of the car and ran, and Howard was arrested immediately.



After searching the car, the trooper found marijuana. No word on the two who ran from the car.

Howard is charged with Possession of Marijuana. The investigation is ongoing.