Many struggling to make COVID vaccine appointments

Many people are struggling to schedule appointments to receive their first dose of vaccine.
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The North Central Health District has been receiving a lot of scheduling calls.
Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District said, “We try to work as quickly as possible to try and get them scheduled. However, we can only make appointments if we have vaccine in hand.”
Hokanson says they are providing the best and fastest service for those who call.
If you have received the first dose, you will get a call with the date and time of your next appointment. Health experts also urge you to continue following CDC guidelines.