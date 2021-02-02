Staying cold and dry Wednesday

|
The sunshine finally returned across Middle Georgia today, and helped to warm us up into the 50’s this afternoon.
Tomorrow will bring a similar weather day with full sunshine, breezy conditions and highs in the mid 50’s.
Enjoy the sun, because by Thursday afternoon a cold front will be approaching, that will help to push more clouds into the area.
Overnight Thursday we will start see a chance for a few showers, but the bulk of the rainfall will be moving in during the day on Friday.
Despite the rain, Friday will be warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 50’s and some places might even warm to the 60’s.
Cooler air will move in during the day on Saturday, limiting highs to the low 50’s.
More rain will be on the way for Saturday afternoon and evening before it finally moves out by Sunday afternoon.
Another cool down will be on the way for the start of next week with a chance for a few showers by Tuesday.