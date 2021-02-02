Baldwin Superintendent appointed to vaccine distribution group

Listen to the content of this post:

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Baldwin County Schools Superintendent Dr. Noris Price is one of thirteen superintendents selected to work with the Georgia Department of Education and the Georgia Department of Public Health to develop vaccination rollout plans for educators and school staff.

This is according to a news release from the Baldwin County School District. The working group consists of superintendents from rural, suburban, and urban regions of the state.

The news release states that the superintendents partnered with their local public health officials to develop strong distribution plans for teacher vaccinations.

Superintendent Dr. Noris Price said in a statement, “I am extremely honored to be one of the selected superintendents chosen for this highly important working group. The results of this workgroup will help us continue our efforts to place the safety of our staff and students as our top priority.

“The Baldwin County School District has been vigilant in following the systematic safety protocols that have been established to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, which include wearing masks, washing hands, and maintaining social distancing.”

The current vaccination rollout plan

Georgia teachers and school staff are prioritized in Phase 1B of Georgia’s vaccine administration plan, along with other non-healthcare essential workers.

Georgia is currently in Phase 1A+ of the plan. This includes:

healthcare workers, staff, and residents of long-term care facilities

adults aged 65 or older and their caregivers

first responders

State School Superintendent Richard Woods, GaDPH Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, and other GaDOE and GaDPH staff will meet with this group to provide feedback and discuss ways their plans can be used as statewide models, according to the news release.

Superintendent Woods said via news release, “We are working closely with the Georgia Department of Public Health to ensure teachers are vaccinated as soon as the supply is available.

“Many school districts have done excellent work, in partnership with their local public health officials, planning ahead for vaccine distribution to their teachers and staff. I’m looking forward to working with these superintendents and Dr. Toomey to amplify those best practices across the state.”