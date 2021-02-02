City of Perry commemorates Black History Month with banner project

Listen to the content of this post:

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Perry is celebrating Black History Month with a banner project. The project recognizes 74 African Americans who have made an impact on the city.

Sedrick Swan — director of leisure services for the city— is one of 74 honorees for the city’s Black History Month banner project. We spoke with Swan about his reaction to being one of the recipients.

“I was extremely honored and proud to see it and I felt that it was a great way to acknowledge others in the city,” said Swan.

The project was lead by Councilwoman Phyllis Bynum-Grace. We spoke with Anya Turpin, special events manager for the city. She worked with Councilwoman Bynum-Grace on the project. She says it gave her the opportunity to learn more about Black history.

“It was very informative to me to read articles dating back even into the 1800s,” said Turpin. “where just the language that was used and the challenges that this specific demographic had to overcome was very eye-opening to me.”

Swan was a history major and considers himself to be a history buff. Thanks to this project, Swan says he learned something new about the honorees.

“There’s a lot of individuals that have contributed to Perry and it was nice to get to see faces and names so it was a historical, educational moment,” said Swan.

He says the banners are a testament to the city’s leadership, administration, and citizens.

“We in Perry are pretty progressive and we take time to honor others,” said Swan. “We’re different, I’ll say we’re different from other cities.”

The slogan of the project is Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future. Turpin says they hope the project will continue for years to come.

“This is not a one and done project. We know there are more names out there and more people who are deserving of an opportunity to be highlighted but we are depending on the public to let us know who those people are,” said Turpin.

Where you can find the banners

Downtown Perry

General Courtney Hodges Boulevard

You can get more detailed information on each banner on the City of Perry website

To nominate someone for the banner project, visit website. You can submit an application until September 1, 2021.

The city planned to host a Black History Month Gala but they postpone it due to COVID concerns. They plan to host it the weekend of Juneteenth.