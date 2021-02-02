Crews battle house fire, strong winds in Washington County

SANDERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a space heater may have started a house fire in Sandersville, Monday afternoon.
Sandersville Fire Department Chief Elliott Debiase says the fire started around 3:00pm at a home on North Anderson Drive. He says it took crews nearly three hours to put out hot spots due to strong winds.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was one person inside the home at the time of the fire who received minor burns when he tried to use water on the space heater.
He was treated and released at the scene.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up