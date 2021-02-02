Crews battle house fire, strong winds in Washington County

The fire started around 3:00pm at a home on North Anderson Drive.

Credit: Washington County Sheriff's Office
SANDERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a space heater may have started a house fire in Sandersville, Monday afternoon.

Sandersville Fire Department Chief Elliott Debiase says the fire started around 3:00pm at a home on North Anderson Drive. He says it took crews nearly three hours to put out hot spots due to strong winds.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was one person inside the home at the time of the fire who received minor burns when he tried to use water on the space heater.

He was treated and released at the scene.

