Dry weather continues

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- A cool, dry day is ahead in Middle Georgia as temperatures run roughly ten degrees below average.
TODAY.
Under a sunny sky, high temperatures will only warm into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s this afternoon. A wind advisory is in place through 4 pm due to gusty winds to 35 mph. The wind will begin to lay down overnight where temperatures will fall into the upper 20’s. The wind chill will be in the upper teens and lower 20’s by daybreak tomorrow.
TOMORROW.
We’re going to warm up a little bit more tomorrow afternoon as highs climb into the middle 50’s. Sunshine will be plentiful as well. Overnight lows are expected below the freezing mark once again Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
EXTENDED FORECAST.
Clouds move back in Thursday but we will stay dry. Rain returns on Friday with a cold front. Showers will continue off and on throughout the day on Saturday before clearing out by early Sunday. Another shot of cooler and drier air returns early next week.
