Georgia College athletics restricting fan attendance for spring home events

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia College will restrict fan attendance at its outdoor home athletics events this spring.
That’s according to a news release from the school’s department of athletics Tuesday, which said “the safety of student-athletes and fans and adherence to NCAA protocols” was “at the forefront of every facet of the decision.”
About 30% of available seats will be available and they will be marked off for social distancing.
Fans will be required to wear masks covering their nose and mouth at athletics facilities and be expected to follow social distancing guidelines as recommended by the CDC.
Hand sanitizer will be available at all athletic facilities, and concession stands will not be open.
These protocols will be in place at John Kurtz Field (baseball), the Peeler Complex (softball), Bobcat Field (soccer), the Centennial Center Tennis Facility and the golf team’s home tournament at Cuscowilla on Lake Oconee “until further notice.”
