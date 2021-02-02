UPDATE (Tuesday, February 2 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
25574
Cases reported in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/2/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  755,412 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1704 9180.54 50 142
Atkinson 741 8895.56 14 106
Bacon 997 8742.55 25 72
Baker 151 4845.96 6 31
Baldwin 3507 7893.67 91 268
Banks 1452 7266.54 28 164
Barrow 7364 8524.83 96 496
Bartow 9088 8204.31 155 594
Ben Hill 1429 8585.16 50 141
Berrien 955 4954.35 24 63
Bibb 11847 7786.4 302 1459
Bleckley 753 5865.4 32 45
Brantley 804 4187.06 22 61
Brooks 868 5519.17 33 81
Bryan 2215 5659.61 23 145
Bulloch 4621 5814.99 46 182
Burke 1558 6973.41 26 130
Butts 1819 7225.71 60 104
Calhoun 426 6743.71 12 65
Camden 2817 5224.02 22 110
Candler 699 6450.12 30 54
Carroll 6503 5413.8 112 274
Catoosa 4530 6587.08 50 187
Charlton 976 7365.48 15 53
Chatham 16638 5694.51 296 1309
Chattahoochee 2444 22737 3 20
Chattooga 1962 7922.15 53 131
Cherokee 18159 6810.89 201 1032
Clarke 11194 8625.43 92 397
Clay 171 5989.49 3 9
Clayton 18020 5911.34 299 1114
Clinch 669 10051.08 20 59
Cobb 51119 6465.95 705 2591
Coffee 3989 9267.69 102 583
Colquitt 3055 6730.11 56 207
Columbia 9749 6145.71 119 371
Cook 1100 6308.42 33 102
Coweta 7196 4734.18 112 247
Crawford 468 3827.28 10 56
Crisp 1262 5661.99 36 139
Dade 968 5989.36 8 47
Dawson 2379 8804.26 26 209
Decatur 1986 7545.02 47 127
DeKalb 47298 5963.28 619 3742
Dodge 1039 5096.88 52 100
Dooly 698 5208.96 26 76
Dougherty 4994 5554.75 243 887
Douglas 9720 6398.69 129 651
Early 910 8969.05 40 64
Echols 346 8717.56 2 11
Effingham 3147 4915.19 46 204
Elbert 1412 7453.15 34 109
Emanuel 1636 7218.5 51 113
Evans 682 6381.59 10 65
Fannin 1817 6903.5 47 150
Fayette 5202 4425.58 103 197
Floyd 8656 8663.28 139 669
Forsyth 14391 5699.25 110 816
Franklin 2133 9143.13 29 133
Fulton 68705 6250.56 904 3791
Gilmer 2190 6970.75 46 170
Glascock 130 4297.52 4 20
Glynn 5821 6764.91 137 405
Gordon 5276 9088.87 79 259
Grady 1419 5782.4 40 149
Greene 1296 6924.19 35 104
Gwinnett 74367 7657.66 726 4566
Habersham 4357 9513.1 119 430
Hall 22693 10997.39 320 2088
Hancock 759 9264.01 53 91
Haralson 1503 4892.26 28 56
Harris 1810 5214.34 40 129
Hart 1544 5914.12 32 104
Heard 541 4373.48 12 34
Henry 15565 6489.04 201 431
Houston 8777 5589.06 145 589
Irwin 646 6848.3 14 74
Jackson 7467 9995.98 99 403
Jasper 572 4028.45 13 49
Jeff Davis 1164 7684.18 33 92
Jefferson 1444 9429.9 47 135
Jenkins 678 7905.78 36 77
Johnson 711 7359.49 34 91
Jones 1392 4868.66 30 112
Lamar 1152 5954.41 33 79
Lanier 455 4395.71 7 25
Laurens 3420 7231.06 127 315
Lee 1464 4884.72 37 156
Liberty 2435 3933.51 40 183
Lincoln 453 5575.38 15 43
Long 579 2907.36 8 44
Lowndes 6925 5874.72 115 311
Lumpkin 2528 7478.85 43 253
Macon 528 4065.29 17 69
Madison 2360 7820.53 28 114
Marion 344 4148.08 10 29
McDuffie 1460 6760.2 31 128
McIntosh 543 3727.6 10 48
Meriwether 1280 6089.44 31 111
Miller 579 10045.11 4 30
Mitchell 1413 6406.42 68 210
Monroe 1632 5885.96 74 153
Montgomery 670 7263.66 19 39
Morgan 1039 5428.99 9 65
Murray 3583 8899.43 51 199
Muscogee 11830 6173.48 258 898
Newton 6310 5616.18 155 496
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24209 0 324 1093
Oconee 2516 6028.22 48 112
Oglethorpe 1038 6811.02 16 64
Paulding 8745 5068.33 131 269
Peach 1606 5866.67 36 177
Pickens 2127 6343.57 40 153
Pierce 1116 5709.9 34 116
Pike 895 4745.49 19 59
Polk 3458 7952.72 61 303
Pulaski 538 4938.95 26 49
Putnam 1529 6986.52 41 119
Quitman 73 3182.21 1 9
Rabun 1355 7977.16 31 139
Randolph 423 6262.96 30 71
Richmond 17142 8476.07 296 1106
Rockdale 4949 5211.67 102 646
Schley 182 3450.24 2 18
Screven 719 5172.66 15 58
Seminole 677 8316.95 14 56
Spalding 3324 4809.72 108 350
Stephens 2711 10297.02 66 230
Stewart 669 10915.32 18 120
Sumter 1668 5673.66 81 244
Talbot 335 5440.08 13 33
Taliaferro 91 5575.98 0 8
Tattnall 1651 6497.19 32 100
Taylor 445 5591.86 19 63
Telfair 668 4270.01 39 62
Terrell 508 5999.76 36 100
Thomas 3265 7348.47 93 293
Tift 3285 8045.55 88 388
Toombs 2646 9806.17 76 154
Towns 908 7545.29 32 111
Treutlen 576 8434.62 19 46
Troup 5191 7372.11 149 425
Turner 570 7057.95 26 80
Twiggs 467 5775.41 23 81
Union 1781 7029.8 56 170
Unknown 3132 0 10 46
Upson 1607 6115.61 86 142
Walker 5156 7406.98 67 210
Walton 6751 7045.94 156 388
Ware 2737 7633.95 108 295
Warren 343 6583.49 8 41
Washington 1493 7353.96 39 97
Wayne 2355 7856.81 61 227
Webster 88 3450.98 3 13
Wheeler 440 5563.28 19 33
White 2706 8520.69 55 262
Whitfield 13508 12905.07 168 656
Wilcox 431 4903.3 26 66
Wilkes 606 6051.53 15 61
Wilkinson 661 7411.14 21 108
Worth 1100 5461.23 47 154
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 6,940,826 (6,494,048 reported molecular tests; 446,775 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 755,412 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 50,685 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 12,772 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleSuspects wanted in FVSU dorm shooting, armed robbery
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!