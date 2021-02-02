Reinstatement of DACA gives hope to dreamers in Middle Georgia

Lizbeth Gutierrez
How will DACA recipients be impacted with the reinstatement of DACA.
President Biden signed an executive order to reinstate DACA.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41 NBC/WMGT) — After many dreamers feared the possibility of leaving the country because of the potential removal of DACA, President Biden gave dreamers hope. He signed an executive order reinstating DACA.

The program deferment impacted those like Jorge Buenrostro.

“It’s kind of a relief knowing that they’re actually doing something now to make things better,” said Buenrostro.

Living in the U.S. since 11-years-old, he says dreamers want to work like everybody else.

Buenrostro graduated from Ashworth College and the University of Georgia where he participated in a number of organizations. This includes the National Christian Leadership and Conference.

The organization helps to advocate for dreamers.

Barbara Vazquez said,” I think this administration is very concerned with giving DACA eligible people an opportunity to finally get something more than just a bandaid.”

Vazquez says the Biden administration gives hope to the younger generation.

