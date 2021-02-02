Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores January 25-29

|
Restaurant Report Card: January 25-29
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 25 and Friday, January 29, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Ned Kelly’s
119 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2021
The Original Crockett Family Cafeteria and Dining
1850 N COLUMBIA STREET, SUITE 10 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2021
Subway
1829 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2021
Wendy’s
2341 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2021
Surcheros
108 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2021
Bibb County:
Middle Georgia Soccer Association (Food Service)
4500 RALEY RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2021
Georgia Dept. of Justice – Macon Youth Development (Food Service)
4160 RIGGINS MILL RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2021
Macon Regional Youth Development Center (Food Service)
4164 RIGGINS MILL RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2021
Macon Youth Development Campus Culinary
4160 RIGGINS MILL RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2021
Anderson’s Diner
3700 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2021
Macon Crab House
4690 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2021
Morningside of Macon (Food Service)
6191 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2021
Vista Bar and Lounge
3642 WEST NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2021
Jayden Shaved Ice & Treats
5394 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2021
The Back Burner Restaurant
2242 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2021
Sleep Inn (Food Service)
3928 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2021
Zoner’s Pizza, Wings & Waffles
3955 ARKWRIGHT RD STE E MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2021
Chen’s Wok
1080 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2021
WNB Factory
610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2021
Northside Cheers
3852 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2021
Dooly County:
Double Dragon
113 UNION ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2021
Houston County:
Galleria Cinemas (Food Service)
2980 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2021
Zaxby’s
2931 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2021
Snellgrove Seafood Restaurant
632 N HOUSTON LAKE BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2021
Happy Hour Workshop (Food Service)
802 YOUNG AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2021
Happy Hour School (Food Service)
200 MAPLE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2021
Captain D’s
513 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2021
Church’s Chicken
1801 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2021
Teriyaki Japan
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 830 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2021
Auntie Anne’s
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 850 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2021
Chick-fil-A @ Houston County Galleria
2292 WATSON BLVD STE 840 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2021
Tacos El Jefe
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 820 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2021
Church Home Rehabilitation & Healthcare (Food Service)
2470 HWY 41 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2021
S Deli & Wings
520 GEN. COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2021
Pita Mediterranean Street Food
3030 WATSON BLVD STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2021
Jones County:
Gray Station Middle School (Food Service)
324 HWY 18 E GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2021
Jones County High School (Food Service)
339 CUMSLO RD GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2021
Waffle House
296 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2021
New Gray Elementary School (Food Service)
365 E GA 18 HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2021
Jones County Pre-K School (Food Service)
273 RAILROAD ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2021
Laurens County:
Roberson Bar-B-Que
1115 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2021
Domino’s Pizza
213 W JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2021
Kentucky Fried Chicken
213 W JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2021
Kentucky Fried Chicken
2182 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2021
Burger King
1618 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2021
Taco Bell
2416 HIGHWAY 80 W DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2021
Monroe County:
Mary Persons High School (Food Service)
300 MONTPELIER RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2021
Sol Tacos & Tequila
12 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2021
Peach County:
Georgia Bob’s
140 CANE RIVER BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2021
Pulaski County:
Hardee’s
341 BROAD ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2021
Putnam County:
El Sitio Mexican Grill
106 HARMONY CROSSING STE 5&6 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2021
La Lore Bakery & Coffee Shop
113 HARMONY CROSSING STE 8 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2021
Righteous Ribs
282 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2021
Eat-A-Ton Cafe
102 N JEFFERSON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2021
Upson County:
Upson Lee Middle School (Food Service)
101 HOLSTON DR THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2021
Washington County:
The Dairy Lane
839 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2021
Captain D’s
713 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2021
McDonald’s
702 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2021
Wilcox County:
Ophelia Kountry Kitchen
215 W 4TH ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2021
Quik Stop 2 (Food Service)
303 N BROAD ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 01-25-2021
