Bibb County School District hosts Super Bowl-themed meeting

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41 NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District wants parental input.
The school district’s Title I Department will host two virtual Super Bowl-themed State of the District Forums.
The two forums happen on Thursday, Feb. 4:
- The first at 11 a.m.
- The second at 5:30 p.m.
Parents can choose one to attend.
According to the school district, the meetings will provide opportunities to learn about the district’s improvement plan. The family-school partnership framework is also on the agenda.
Are your kids ready to get outside and run around?
The Macon-Bibb County Recreation Department Spring Youth Track and Field registration is happening now.
According to a post on the Macon-Bibb County Recreation’s Facebook page, registration started on the first and is open until the end of the month.
Registration details
Kids ages 7 to 14 can sign up. The cost is $45.
- To register for the 11 a.m. class, click here
- To register for the 5:30 p.m. class, click here or call 478.621.6282