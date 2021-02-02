Bibb County School District hosts Super Bowl-themed meeting

MACON, Georgia (41 NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District wants parental input.

The school district’s Title I Department will host two virtual Super Bowl-themed State of the District Forums.

The two forums happen on Thursday, Feb. 4:

  • The first at 11 a.m.
  • The second at 5:30 p.m.

Parents can choose one to attend.

According to the school district, the meetings will provide opportunities to learn about the district’s improvement plan. The family-school partnership framework is also on the agenda.

Registration details

Kids ages 7 to 14 can sign up. The cost is $45.

  • To register for the 11 a.m. class, click here
  • To register for the 5:30 p.m. class, click here or call 478.621.6282
