Suspects wanted in FVSU dorm shooting, armed robbery

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Investigators are searching for two men in connection to a shooting and attempted armed robbery on the Fort Valley State University campus.

FVSU Police Chief Anita Allen says the shooting happened just before 1:00 Tuesday morning inside the Wildcat Common dorms. Allen says the victim is stable at a local hospital.

According to a campus police news release, a FVSU senior, commuter student was playing video games with residential students in their third-floor dorm room. Allen says the student described an attempted armed robbery with two males he did not know entering the dorm room.

Allen says the men wore dark-colored clothing, masks and hoods. They were last seen leaving campus in a gray car.

Following the shooting, FVSU notified students using its electronic alert system, known as RAVE. The campus went into lock down until 5:00 Tuesday morning.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is helping in the searching for the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact FVSU Police at (478) 825-6500 or the GBI Perry Field Office (478) 987-4545.

