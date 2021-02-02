Listen to the content of this post:

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Democrats say the Senate should convict former President Donald Trump and bar him from office because he endangered the lives of all members of Congress when he aimed a mob of supporters “like a loaded cannon” at the U.S. Capitol last month.

Trump’s lawyers deny that he incited rioters and call the upcoming Senate trial unconstitutional.

Both sides filed their legal briefs Tuesday in advance of next week’s trial. The Democrats forcefully linked Trump’s baseless efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election to the deadly riot at the Capitol, saying he bears “unmistakable” blame.

Trump’s lawyers rejected those charges and said the Senate can’t put him on trial now that he has left the White House.