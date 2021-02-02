Bibb School Board requests vaccine priority for teachers

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County School Board members Tuesday approved submitting a formal request to the Governor and Georgia Department of Public Health to prioritize access to COVID vaccines for teachers.
Currently, board members have set no definitive return date for in-person instruction. The district is working with the North Central Health District to follow up on the number of cases.
The board also approved the purchase of shields for desks totaling more than $250,000. The purchase will be paid for using CARES Act funding.