Clouds increase Thursday ahead of Friday rain

By
Cecilia Reeves
-
0
5
Listen to the content of this post:

Full sunshine made for a beautiful, if still cold, day today in Middle Georgia.

Changes in the forecast start tomorrow with increasing cloud cover and winds shifting to be from the south.


Overnight Thursday into Friday morning, rain chances return to Middle Georgia associated with an approaching cold front.

Although we are not expecting severe weather, a few rumbles of thunder are possible.

Rain will be moving out overnight Friday, leading to a chilly evening.

Looking ahead to the weekend there are still some questions about timing of potential showers, but it is looking like our rain chances will be better Saturday evening, into Sunday morning.

Next week is still a toss up regarding Arctic air and how far south it ends up, but right now, it looks like Middle Georgia will be avoiding a major cool down. Still going to watch this closely though.

Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.