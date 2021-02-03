Atrium Health Navicent offers safety tips for chilly weather

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As temperatures drop, Atrium Health Navicent has tips to help keep Georgians safe during the winter.
“The time to prepare is not as a storm is hitting,” said Atrium Health Navicent Emergency Management and Physical Environment Manager Steve Ramsey. “Prepare in advance to ensure you and your family are well supplied and able to weather the storm.”
Ramsey is offering the following tips to ensure you and your family are prepared for winter cold and weather:
- Have a qualified HVAC service person check your heating system before cold weather sets in.
- Check the batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure they are in good working order.
- If you use a space heater, be sure to keep it at least three feet away from walls, curtains and other flammable materials.
- Use care around fireplaces and wood stoves. Have both inspected annually by a professional.
- Make sure your car battery is properly charged.
- Store a supply of rock salt to prevent slipping on icy steps and walkways.
- Ensure your emergency kit is up-to-date and contains food, water, medication, money, work gloves, a flashlight with extra batteries, a crank radio, blankets and a small shovel.
- Do not forget your pet’s food and water needs. If there are infants and toddlers in the home, be sure to include items like diapers and formula.
- Create a buddy system with neighbors and check on each other in the event of adverse winter weather.