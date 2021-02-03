BCSO still receiving complaints of pine straw scam

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After getting complaints beginning December, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the people involved in a pine straw scam.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the individuals involved have been described as a short black female accompanied by a black male. They have been seen in a white newer model Dodge Ram 4 door truck, displaying a New Jersey tag and pulling a pine straw trailer.

They say another group has been in a black Dodge Ram truck and some of the individuals involved have been linked to Talbotton, Georgia.

There have been similar complaints reported in surrounding counties.

A second black male has been reported as showing up after the work is performed and payment is due. Reports state he drives an older model tan colored sedan (unknown make and model).

The group has been soliciting pine straw distribution. In the cases reported, complainants said a price and/or amount of straw was agreed upon, but the individuals approach the customer after the work has been done and claim they have distributed more than originally agreed upon or estimated.

Figures reported were an original estimate of around $300 and a demanded total of $2000 or more. In some cases the individuals have been reported to have become aggressive and belligerent when the customer disagreed on the price.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding that if you need landscaping work performed, use local businesses or businesses/individuals of known reputation. They say always get a written estimate with specifics on the work before it’s agreed on

You can also contact the Better Business Bureau for information on prospective service providers.

If you have any information to contribute on these individuals, please contact Captain George Meadows or the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.