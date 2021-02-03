Bibb County School District buying 25,000 desk shields to slow COVID spread

The Bibb County School District will use CARES Act funds to purchase the dividers from the Athens Paper Company for $255,500.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District is moving forward with buying 25,000 desk shields to help minimize the spread of Covid-19 in the classroom.

According to the school district, the shields will be an additional layer of protection for students and staff. Additionally, the school district is decreasing the number of students in a classroom when schools return to in-person learning.

The school board approved the purchase during a special called meeting Tuesday night. The district will bypass the bidding process because this is considered an emergency purchase under the State of Georgia Purchasing Division’s criteria that includes immediate conditions that create a threat to public health and safety, such as a pandemic.

The Bibb County School District will use CARES Act funds to purchase the dividers from the Athens Paper Company for $255,500. The desk shields should arrive by March 1st, and they should be operational in schools by March 8th.

