Clear sky returns for another day

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- One final day of sunshine is on the way Wednesday before rain returns on Friday.
TODAY.
Expect another day of sunshine across Middle Georgia with afternoon temperatures climbing into the middle 50’s. We’re still going to be dealing with a northwest wind with gusts to 20 mph at times. Tonight we will see the wind lay down as temperatures plummet into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.
TOMORROW.
We’re going to increase cloud cover steadily throughout the day tomorrow, but rain is not in the cards. Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 50’s during the afternoon as we deal with a partly sunny sky. A few showers will move in after midnight. Temperatures will be in the upper 40’s.
FRIDAY & BEYOND.
Rain is back Friday as a cold front moves in. Scattered showers will be accompanied by a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures running in the low 60’s. Saturday and Sunday will see isolated rain chances. Showers will be much more hit or miss. Temperatures on those afternoons will be slightly above average in the upper 50’s.
