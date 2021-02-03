Crawford deputies investigating shooting, 1 person injured

Listen to the content of this post:

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Crawford County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a person shot incident that happened on Tuesday.

Deputies say they received the call about a person being shot in the 70 block of Pine Valley Drive off of Boy Scout Road. Upon the deputies’ arrival, they say a family member took the person to a local hospital.

Authorities identified the victim as a 24-year-old man. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has been requested to lead this investigation.

We will have more on this investigation as it develops.