GBI releases images of wanted suspects in FVSU dorm shooting

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation releases the images of three men wanted in connection to a shooting at Fort Valley State University.
FVSU Police Chief Anita Allen says the shooting and armed robbery attempt happened around 1:00am Tuesday morning in a third-floor dorm room. The shooting sent a FVSU senior to the hospital.
According to Chief Allen, the victim says he was visiting the dorm and playing video games when two unknown men entered wearing dark clothes, hoods and masks.
Investigators believe the men left campus in a grey car. The GBI and Fort Valley State University Police are searching for the aggravated assault suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Perry Office at 478-987-4545.