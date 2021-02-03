UPDATE (Wednesday, February 3 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
25650
Cases reported in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/3/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 759,228 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1708 9202.09 50 142
Atkinson 742 8907.56 15 107
Bacon 998 8751.32 25 73
Baker 151 4845.96 6 31
Baldwin 3521 7925.18 90 270
Banks 1462 7316.58 28 167
Barrow 7404 8571.13 98 498
Bartow 9141 8252.16 155 597
Ben Hill 1431 8597.18 50 142
Berrien 960 4980.29 24 63
Bibb 11892 7815.97 304 1468
Bleckley 753 5865.4 32 45
Brantley 807 4202.69 22 61
Brooks 872 5544.6 33 81
Bryan 2227 5690.27 23 145
Bulloch 4672 5879.17 46 183
Burke 1566 7009.22 27 130
Butts 1827 7257.49 61 105
Calhoun 424 6712.05 12 65
Camden 2826 5240.71 22 110
Candler 701 6468.58 30 54
Carroll 6519 5427.12 113 274
Catoosa 4601 6690.32 51 188
Charlton 980 7395.67 15 53
Chatham 16764 5737.64 298 1318
Chattahoochee 2459 22876.55 3 20
Chattooga 1973 7966.57 53 134
Cherokee 18289 6859.65 201 1036
Clarke 11253 8670.89 92 401
Clay 172 6024.52 3 9
Clayton 18116 5942.83 302 1119
Clinch 673 10111.18 20 59
Cobb 51374 6498.2 716 2596
Coffee 3995 9281.63 102 583
Colquitt 3070 6763.16 56 208
Columbia 9775 6162.1 121 383
Cook 1102 6319.89 33 102
Coweta 7229 4755.89 114 247
Crawford 472 3859.99 10 57
Crisp 1270 5697.88 36 140
Dade 979 6057.42 8 47
Dawson 2392 8852.37 28 209
Decatur 1988 7552.62 47 129
DeKalb 47530 5992.53 625 3767
Dodge 1040 5101.79 52 100
Dooly 702 5238.81 26 76
Dougherty 5017 5580.33 243 891
Douglas 9818 6463.21 131 661
Early 911 8978.91 40 64
Echols 346 8717.56 2 11
Effingham 3180 4966.73 46 204
Elbert 1415 7468.99 36 109
Emanuel 1637 7222.91 51 113
Evans 683 6390.94 10 65
Fannin 1827 6941.49 47 151
Fayette 5237 4455.35 106 200
Floyd 8696 8703.31 141 675
Forsyth 14497 5741.23 114 817
Franklin 2145 9194.56 30 135
Fulton 69079 6284.59 914 3812
Gilmer 2203 7012.13 48 171
Glascock 130 4297.52 4 19
Glynn 5857 6806.75 137 405
Gordon 5313 9152.61 79 258
Grady 1421 5790.55 41 149
Greene 1304 6966.93 36 104
Gwinnett 74825 7704.82 740 4576
Habersham 4397 9600.44 121 435
Hall 22819 11058.45 324 2100
Hancock 760 9276.21 53 91
Haralson 1507 4905.28 28 56
Harris 1820 5243.14 40 129
Hart 1558 5967.75 32 105
Heard 542 4381.57 12 35
Henry 15648 6523.64 202 436
Houston 8877 5652.74 146 591
Irwin 648 6869.5 14 74
Jackson 7527 10076.31 101 405
Jasper 574 4042.54 13 49
Jeff Davis 1169 7717.19 33 92
Jefferson 1449 9462.55 49 135
Jenkins 678 7905.78 36 77
Johnson 714 7390.54 34 91
Jones 1404 4910.64 30 114
Lamar 1160 5995.76 33 79
Lanier 456 4405.37 7 25
Laurens 3437 7267 128 317
Lee 1474 4918.09 38 157
Liberty 2451 3959.36 40 185
Lincoln 454 5587.69 15 43
Long 583 2927.44 8 44
Lowndes 6941 5888.29 117 314
Lumpkin 2542 7520.27 46 253
Macon 537 4134.59 17 69
Madison 2389 7916.63 28 114
Marion 347 4184.25 10 29
McDuffie 1469 6801.87 31 129
McIntosh 548 3761.93 10 48
Meriwether 1287 6122.74 31 112
Miller 579 10045.11 4 30
Mitchell 1416 6420.02 68 212
Monroe 1642 5922.03 74 156
Montgomery 673 7296.18 19 39
Morgan 1043 5449.89 10 65
Murray 3620 8991.33 52 202
Muscogee 11896 6207.93 258 904
Newton 6348 5650 158 501
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23915 0 332 1093
Oconee 2532 6066.56 49 112
Oglethorpe 1043 6843.83 16 64
Paulding 8831 5118.17 133 271
Peach 1622 5925.11 38 177
Pickens 2143 6391.29 40 154
Pierce 1119 5725.25 34 116
Pike 906 4803.82 19 59
Polk 3479 8001.01 61 306
Pulaski 539 4948.13 26 49
Putnam 1540 7036.78 42 120
Quitman 72 3138.62 1 9
Rabun 1363 8024.26 32 141
Randolph 426 6307.37 30 71
Richmond 17185 8497.33 300 1118
Rockdale 4999 5264.32 102 648
Schley 185 3507.11 2 18
Screven 722 5194.24 15 58
Seminole 681 8366.09 14 56
Spalding 3353 4851.69 110 352
Stephens 2720 10331.21 66 231
Stewart 669 10915.32 19 120
Sumter 1694 5762.1 81 245
Talbot 339 5505.03 13 34
Taliaferro 92 5637.25 0 8
Tattnall 1669 6568.02 32 102
Taylor 452 5679.82 19 63
Telfair 669 4276.4 39 62
Terrell 509 6011.57 36 100
Thomas 3279 7379.98 93 294
Tift 3287 8050.45 88 389
Toombs 2652 9828.41 78 154
Towns 916 7611.77 32 111
Treutlen 576 8434.62 19 46
Troup 5206 7393.42 149 425
Turner 570 7057.95 26 80
Twiggs 467 5775.41 23 81
Union 1790 7065.32 58 171
Unknown 3091 0 9 45
Upson 1609 6123.23 87 142
Walker 5226 7507.54 67 214
Walton 6785 7081.43 161 394
Ware 2748 7664.63 108 300
Warren 343 6583.49 8 42
Washington 1500 7388.43 39 98
Wayne 2363 7883.5 62 227
Webster 89 3490.2 3 12
Wheeler 443 5601.21 19 33
White 2714 8545.88 55 264
Whitfield 13574 12968.13 169 660
Wilcox 433 4926.05 26 66
Wilkes 609 6081.49 15 61
Wilkinson 662 7422.36 21 108
Worth 1102 5471.15 47 155
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 6,971,513 (6,524,223 reported molecular tests; 447,290 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 759,228 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 50,953 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 12,907 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

