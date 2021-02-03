|
The Georgia Farm Bureau donated $5,000 dollars to the warming at a check presentation today.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Brookdale Warming Center opened serving only three people. Now that number has grown to 110 people.
When asked what prompted Georgia Farm Bureau to donate to the center, director of public relations Kenny Burgamy said, “The heart of the [Georgia Farm] Bureau is to give back to the community. And Macon-Bibb is where it all started, it is the home of the bureau.”
After hearing about the center, Burgamy says he knew it would be a positive place because of the need.
Volunteers and donations needed
Burgamy advises other people and organizations to partner with the center. This helps give back to the community.
The warming center still needs volunteers to wash clothes.