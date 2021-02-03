GOHS reminds drivers to find a sober ride during Super Bowl weekend

The office says while celebrating Super Bowl LV may be different with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, people will almost certainly still involve alcohol in their festivities.

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and law enforcement in Georgia, are reminding everyone about the irresponsible decision to drive drunk during Super Bowl weekend.

That is why state troopers, deputies and police officers urge everyone to have a sober ride plan confirmed before kickoff. If not, law enforcement will pull you over and take you to jail if you are impaired.

“It’s a team effort to help keep Georgia’s roads safe by getting impaired drivers off the road and that effort will continue throughout Super Bowl weekend,” GOHS Director Allen Poole said. “And because a DUI conviction can cost up to $10,000 in fines, court costs, lawyer fees, higher insurance premiums and lost wages, your night could end up being more expensive than a Super Bowl ticket.”

During the weekend of last year’s Super Bowl, Georgia State Patrol made 184 DUI arrests. GSP says that does not include city and county law enforcement agencies, who also maintain a year-round zero tolerance policy for any drunk or impaired drivers.

“Even if you’re staying home and just having a few friends over, everyone has the responsibility to make sure they either drive sober or have a designated driver,” Poole said. “And if you are hosting friends or family, you have the responsibility to make sure nobody leaves your home with car keys in their hand if they’ve been drinking.”

In 2019, there were 353 alcohol-impaired traffic fatalities in Georgia. With 1,491 traffic deaths that year, that means alcohol was involved in almost one out of every four traffic fatalities.

To help keep Super Bowl weekend safe as possible, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety offers the following safety tips: