Ingram-Pye Elementary celebrates student achievement with a Sweet Treat Drive-Thru.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As students embark on the second semester of virtual learning, the Ingram-Pye Elementary faculty and staff refreshed their students with awards and sweet treats.
Principal Dr. Danielle M. Howard says it’s been hard not seeing the students in-person.
The Sweet Treat drive-thru event served as a celebration for the students.
Dr. Howard said, “They are being awarded certificates of perfect attendance and a coupon to Wendy’s.”
School officials acknowledged students for positive behavior and engaging through virtual learning.
Some parents expressed concern about having students return to the classroom. However, they showed gratitude for the teachers.
Children who attended were happy to see their teachers.
In the meantime, Dr. Howard calls this a time of waiting as the school district outlines a plan for a safe return to in-person learning.