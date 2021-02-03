8-year-old killed in grandmother’s home, Bibb deputies say

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office released new details about the fatal shooting of 8-year-old Miracle Brantley.
Deputies say that Miracle’s grandmother, Patricia Reed, was watching her grandkids at her home on Ballard Drive Friday.
Authorities say Reed stated that the kids were doing online school work when she heard a gunshot. She found Miracle in the kitchen with her face covered in blood.
Gun safety tips
Lieutenant Chris Dunn shared tips on gun safety.
“Don’t touch it if you see one,” said Lt. Dunn. “If you’re walking home from school and you see a gun don’t touch it. Keep your friends away, keep adults away from it. Call the sheriff’s office and let us come out and handle the gun.”
Reed stated that someone brought the gun into her home without her knowledge, according to deputies.
The incident is still under investigation.