8-year-old killed in grandmother’s home, Bibb deputies say

By
Ariel Schiller
-
0
35
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office released new details about the fatal shooting of 8-year-old Miracle Brantley.

Deputies say that Miracle’s grandmother, Patricia Reed, was watching her grandkids at her home on Ballard Drive Friday.

Authorities say Reed stated that the kids were doing online school work when she heard a gunshot. She found Miracle in the kitchen with her face covered in blood.

Gun safety tips

Lieutenant Chris Dunn shared tips on gun safety.

“Don’t touch it if you see one,” said Lt. Dunn. “If you’re walking home from school and you see a gun don’t touch it. Keep your friends away, keep adults away from it. Call the sheriff’s office and let us come out and handle the gun.” 

Reed stated that someone brought the gun into her home without her knowledge, according to deputies.

The incident is still under investigation.

Previous articleClouds increase Thursday ahead of Friday rain
Next articleFederal mask mandate strengthens MTA mask policy
mm
Ariel Schiller
Ariel comes to Macon from Greenville, South Carolina where she worked for Fox Carolina as a photojournalist for 4 years. She was part of the team that won a Southeast Emmy for their coverage of Hurricane Dorian. During her time in Greenville she realized her true passion is on-air reporting. She's excited to join the Middle Georgia community to be able to tell the stories of the people who live there. She graduated from the University of South Florida in 2014 with a degree in Mass Communications. She’s originally from Boca Raton, Florida. She has 2 dogs (1 is back home) and a cat. When she's not at work she can be found training as an aerialist or exploring her new home. She also loves a good TV binge, her current favorite shows to watch are The Office, Gilmore Girls, and The West Wing. Feel free to reach out if you have a news tip or just want to say hello.