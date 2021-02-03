It’s the Law: Can employers require COVID vaccinations?

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”
This week the new Biden COVID task force announced it is ramping up distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. Georgia is expected to start receiving 25,000 more COVID-19 vaccines weekly. Governor Brian Kemp says this is a 16% increase from the previous allotment of 120,000 doses each week.
As the vaccine becomes more available, J Davis explains if Georgia employers can require you to take the COVID-19 vaccine. He also shares if you can be terminated for refusing to take the vaccine.
Additionally, Davis explains if businesses have the right to require you to show proof of vaccination.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up