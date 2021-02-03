LIST: Middle Georgia athletes commit on National Signing Day

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dozens of Middle Georgia athletes made their college commitments official Wednesday by signing their letters of intent.
Wednesday marked the start of the traditional national signing period. Athletes have until April 1 (Division I) or August 1 (Division II) to sign, but many choose to do so on the opening day of the period. The early period was December 16-18, 2020.
Here’s a list of athletes who signed Wednesday and where they’ll be playing. If you see someone missing, let us know at sports@41nbc.com!
Baldwin High School
- KeSean Parks: Georgia Military College (football)
Central High School
- Walt Hawthorne: Army-West Point (football)
- Adam Lamar: Hutchinson Community College (football)
Crawford County High School
- Derontae Stewart: University of the Cumberlands (football and baseball)
John Milledge Academy
- Je’Mazin Roberts: The Citadel (football)
- Devin Kitchens: Shorter University (football)
- Kevin Kitchens: Shorter University (football)
Jones County High School
- Matthew Adams: Georgia Military College (football)
- Maleek Wooten: Tusculum University (football)
- Andrew Carner: Valdosta State University (football)
- Deon Richardson: University of West Georgia (football)
Macon County High School
- Jakalan Williams: Georgia Prep Sports Academy (football)
- Davion Clark: Georgia Prep Sports Academy (football)
Mary Persons High School
- Lamont Jones: Valdosta State University (football)
- Thomas Warren: Carson-Newman University (football)
Northside High School
- Jahjuan Davis: Army-West Point (football)
- Jai’vionne Greene: Sterling College (football)
- Kayleb Pierce: Erskine College (football)
- Jai’dyn Rumph: Georgia Military College (football)
- Trey Cameron: Wesleyan University (football)
- Justin Luke: North Alabama (football)
Stratford Academy
- Taylor Justice: Georgia Highlands College (softball)
- Kenna McElmurray: Gordon State College (softball)
- Harrison Tuck: Birmingham Southern College (lacrosse)
Warner Robins High School
- Demarcious Robinson: Army-West Point (football)
- Bobby Hutchinson: Georgia Military College (football)
- Jalen Addie: Georgia Military College (football)
- Armon Porter: Georgia Military College (football)
- Xavier Hill Jr.: Lenior-Rhyne College (football)
- Ryan Young: Tiffin University (football)
- Jalen Rutherford: Air Force Academy (football)
- De’Andre King: Fort Valley State University (football)
Washington County High School
- Malyk Walker: Savannah State University (football)
Westside High School
- Kennedy Parker: Georgia Military College (football)
