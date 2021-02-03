Calls For Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Resignation Grow

Listen to the content of this post:

(WRCB) A billboard in Dalton, Georgia is calling for U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign from Congress.

The 14th district representative has most recently made headlines for conspiracy theories regarding national tragedies and is receiving backlash from fellow House members, who have introduced a resolution to remove her from committee assignments.

The billboard was paid for by the Republican Accountability Project, a group that has been outspoken about holding accountable Republican leaders who supported overturning the election.

“I’m in the same party as our now U.S. Senate Minority leader saying this lady needs to go,” says Tom Pounds, the Dade County Republican Party Chair.

