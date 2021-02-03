Man wanted in connection to Macon bank robbery arrested

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man wanted in connection to a January bank robbery is now in custody.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Dajhaad Andrez Lindsey of Cochran was arrested at a home in Dublin following a Macon Regional Crimestoppers tip.

SunTrust Bank at 3600 Mercer University Drive was robbed just before 11:30 a.m. on January 11. A man passed a note to the clerk demanding money before receiving cash and fleeing.

Lindsey is being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond. He’s charged with robbery. He also had a bench warrant with a $1,300 bond for an unrelated incident.

