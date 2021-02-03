Federal mask mandate strengthens MTA mask policy

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon Transit Authority was one of the first transit systems in the country to put a mask mandate in place. The new mandate from President Biden only strengthens how they enforce it.

The President signed the executive order on January 21. It forces anyone who uses public transportation to wear a mask.

Jami Gaudet —public information officer for MTA— says they created a COVID plan in March involving cleanings and temperature checks. They began their mask mandate in April. She says the new mandate is more clear on what kind of face coverings people have to wear.

“They can no longer have scarves or bandanas or things like that it has to be a regulation mask. We will tell our riders once you must keep the mask on and if they don’t they’ll be escorted off the bus or out of our transit station,” said Gaudet.

Gaudet says they attribute their quick actions to the low COVID case count they have had so far. It was only just two weeks ago when they dealt with their first cases. Employees can return to work after ten days, as long as they are symptom-free and receive a negative COVID test.

“Those cases to be explicit one is a Saturday only employee, one was on medical leave, one was on vacation,” said Gaudet, “so there was one full-time driver in all of our fleet that’s had COVID.”

Jani Wells is a route supervisor for MTA. She explains what it means to her that they have been able to keep COVID cases low throughout MTA.

“It makes me feel wonderful because I need to work and I know all the rest of them need to work. I want to be safe and I want our passengers to be safe,” said Wells.

Rosa Barrow rides the bus regularly. She says she has no problem with wearing a mask on the bus.

“I feel safe. You’ve got to do something because somebody might sneeze or cough and you never know who got the virus,” said Barrow.

Wells says the mask mandate is ultimately about keeping everyone safe from the virus.

“We’re not trying to be so forceful and aggravating about it but we want everyone to stay safe,” said Wells.

