National Park Service implements federal mask requirement

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – To protect the health of those who live, work, and visit national parks and National Park Service (NPS) facilities, and in support of President Biden’s Executive Order on Protecting the Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing, NPS is immediately implementing a mask requirement for employees, visitors, partners and contractors.

At Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park, face masks are now required in all park buildings and facilities.

You can find information about the requirement on the park website and on signs throughout the park.

In addition, the following public health measures and temporary closures remain in effect for the visitor center and Earth Lodge, Monday-Thursday.

“Working with public health officials and following the latest science and guidance, we can make national parks safer for employees, visitors and partners,” said NPS Deputy Director Shawn Benge. “We will continue to evaluate operations and make appropriate modifications to visitor services as needed.”

As conditions are subject to change, visitors should check the park’s website and social media for details on operations before visting. Other tips to recreate responsibly are available on NPS.gov.

Park rangers are on duty to provide information, protect visitors and park resources and uphold the requirements.