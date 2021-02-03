Spectra management contract extended for Macon Centreplex venues

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County will keep Spectra management in place at Macon Centreplex venues. Commissioners unanimously approved a five-year contract extension during Tuesday’s meeting.

Since 2016, the Spectra team has worked with Macon-Bibb County to help strengthen the Centreplex as a music, sports and entertainment destination in Middle Georgia. Notable events from the last five years include bringing back the Georgia High School Association wrestling and basketball state championship events, hosting Macon Mayhem hockey and partnering with the Tubman Museum for its “All that Jazz” fundraiser. Most recently the venues were used as a filming location for TBS’s “The Go Big Show.”

Spectra also helped with bringing sold out music and comedy shows with Jason Aldean, Kevin Hart, Willie Nelson, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Jerry Seinfeld, Earth, Wind, and Fire, MercyMe, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Alabama, Price is Right, Bob Dylan, and more.

“We successfully decreased the fiscal impact of the venues on the county budget year over year”, says David Aiello, Spectra General Manager. “We enriched the diversity, quality, and quantity of live entertainment at the Macon Coliseum and Macon City Auditorium and became a supportive and engaged community partner.”

The Spectra General Manager goes on to say he looks forward to continuing to build relationships with the county, venue guests, and trusted partners and position the region as an epicenter for live events.

The Macon Centreplex is comprised of the Macon Coliseum and Macon City Auditorium. The Macon Coliseum sits 9,000 patrons. The Macon City Auditorium first opened in 1925 and now sits 2,500. It has hosted icons like Otis Redding, The Allman Brothers, and Little Richard. Learn more at MaconCenterplex.org.