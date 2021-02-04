Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- Since opening nearly a month ago, the Brookdale Warming Center has helped over 100 people. The center provides warm food, a place to stay and health services.

David King was the first to arrive at the center, and is now the first person to have his own place. He spoke with 41NBC about how what the Brookdale Warming Center means to him.

“I’m glad that I landed in that place because it wasn’t just warm, but the peoples compassion, the peoples concern and direction. I found that through staff, staff administration, volunteers and the contributions that have come from the community,” said King.

The center partnered with Loaves and Fishes Ministry, to help Mr. King move into a place. When speaking to King, he was eager to give us a tour of his place. King says he still has a long way to go in getting more furniture.

“They have provided food, clothes, shelter, medical attention, benefits and most of all they provided compassion, and their open ears,” says King.

Tamika Johnson, Case Manager with the center, says Mr. King put a spark into other residents.

“He left with a spark, he has a flame going on, that everybody is interested in,” says Johnson.

Although Mr. King has left the center, he says he’ll continue to volunteer when he can.

If anyone is interested in volunteering you can send an email to Brookdalewc@gmail.com