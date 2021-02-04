Defend or rebuke? House GOP faces difficult vote over Greene

Listen to the content of this post:

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Liz Cheney win following GOP meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans will be forced to go on the record defending or rebuking congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The Georgia Republican has drawn bipartisan condemnation over her embrace of far-right conspiracy theories, as well as her past endorsement of calls for violence against Democrats.

A vote that Democrats have scheduled for Thursday is all but certain to strip Greene of her committee assignments.

Democrats issued an ultimatum earlier in the week, telling House Republicans to strip Greene of her committee assignments — or they would. But House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy ruled out taking action and instead accused Democrats of a “partisan power grab.”