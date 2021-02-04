Historic Douglass Theatre hosts free, virtual Black film screenings

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The pandemic won’t stop one of Macon’s most historic spaces from its annual black film series.

Each year The Douglass Theatre hosts several events in honor of Black History Month.

One of their most popular events is a free, weekly movie screening. The screenings highlight some of the most prominent black films of the past year. In the past, viewers would gather at the theatre to watch a different film. However, organizers found a new way for the show to go on while following CDC guidelines.

In an effort to keep viewers safe, the theatre partnered with Cox Communications to take the event virtual. Every Friday of the month, the theatre will stream a black film at 7 p.m.

Here’s what’s playing:

Amazing Grace (2/5)

The Photograph (2/12)

Antebellum (2/19)

Just Mercy (2/26)

You can register by visiting them online at https://www.douglasstheatre.org/black-history-month-film-series/.