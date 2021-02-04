Dublin Mayor Phil Best announces plans to retire July 1

|
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Dublin mayor Phil Best says he will retire on July 1st after more than 30 years in public life.
He said, “I do plan to continue to serve this community, which I love so dearly.”
As he announced the news to council members during their meeting Thursday night, he added, “I’m not sick that I know of. I haven’t done anything bad. I’m not mad. It’s just time to retire.”
He says the city council will be able to appoint an interim mayor until an election can be held during Dublin’s regular council election calendar. Best had previously served as a council member before his service as mayor.