Dublin Mayor Phil Best announces plans to retire July 1

(478) 745-4141 ext. 301 Brandon Long is the News Director for 41NBC. Previously, he worked as an Anchor/Reporter and Anchor/Managing Editor for this station. He moved to Middle Georgia in 2004 from Tennessee. He graduated from The University of Tennessee and studied television news and political science. He has been active in a number of professional and community organizations, including Radio-Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated. Quote: "One who beareth the torch, shadoweth oneself to give light to others." - The Torchbearer Creed