UPDATE (Thursday, February 4 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
25742
Cases reported in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 4, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/4/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 763,077 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1717 9250.58 50 142
Atkinson 745 8943.58 15 108
Bacon 1002 8786.39 25 73
Baker 151 4845.96 6 31
Baldwin 3542 7972.45 90 273
Banks 1467 7341.61 28 170
Barrow 7447 8620.91 100 500
Bartow 9206 8310.84 159 605
Ben Hill 1434 8615.2 50 143
Berrien 961 4985.47 25 63
Bibb 11965 7863.95 307 1482
Bleckley 756 5888.77 32 45
Brantley 810 4218.31 22 61
Brooks 875 5563.68 33 81
Bryan 2236 5713.26 23 146
Bulloch 4704 5919.44 46 184
Burke 1576 7053.98 27 131
Butts 1836 7293.24 61 105
Calhoun 424 6712.05 12 67
Camden 2840 5266.67 24 111
Candler 702 6477.81 31 54
Carroll 6547 5450.43 114 276
Catoosa 4648 6758.66 51 191
Charlton 981 7403.21 15 53
Chatham 16882 5778.02 299 1324
Chattahoochee 2469 22969.58 3 20
Chattooga 1981 7998.87 53 135
Cherokee 18417 6907.66 206 1045
Clarke 11306 8711.73 94 403
Clay 172 6024.52 3 9
Clayton 18253 5987.77 308 1124
Clinch 678 10186.3 20 59
Cobb 51668 6535.39 723 2608
Coffee 4011 9318.8 102 584
Colquitt 3083 6791.8 56 208
Columbia 9843 6204.97 125 385
Cook 1103 6325.63 33 102
Coweta 7292 4797.34 114 249
Crawford 473 3868.17 10 58
Crisp 1276 5724.8 36 140
Dade 994 6150.23 8 47
Dawson 2408 8911.59 29 209
Decatur 1992 7567.81 47 130
DeKalb 47755 6020.9 630 3792
Dodge 1043 5116.51 52 100
Dooly 703 5246.27 26 77
Dougherty 5033 5598.13 247 891
Douglas 9919 6529.7 132 663
Early 919 9057.76 40 65
Echols 346 8717.56 2 11
Effingham 3206 5007.34 47 204
Elbert 1422 7505.94 37 109
Emanuel 1640 7236.15 51 113
Evans 685 6409.66 10 65
Fannin 1836 6975.68 47 152
Fayette 5284 4495.34 106 201
Floyd 8734 8741.34 142 684
Forsyth 14650 5801.82 115 827
Franklin 2150 9216 31 135
Fulton 69491 6322.07 927 3830
Gilmer 2216 7053.51 49 172
Glascock 132 4363.64 4 19
Glynn 5929 6890.42 137 405
Gordon 5352 9219.8 81 259
Grady 1423 5798.7 41 151
Greene 1311 7004.33 36 106
Gwinnett 75268 7750.44 754 4606
Habersham 4410 9628.82 123 438
Hall 22895 11095.28 327 2105
Hancock 761 9288.42 53 91
Haralson 1515 4931.32 28 56
Harris 1830 5271.95 40 129
Hart 1567 6002.22 32 105
Heard 546 4413.9 12 35
Henry 15731 6558.25 204 439
Houston 8804 5606.25 146 593
Irwin 648 6869.5 15 74
Jackson 7562 10123.16 102 410
Jasper 576 4056.62 13 48
Jeff Davis 1173 7743.6 33 92
Jefferson 1456 9508.26 49 137
Jenkins 682 7952.43 36 77
Johnson 727 7525.1 34 91
Jones 1418 4959.6 30 118
Lamar 1169 6042.28 33 81
Lanier 456 4405.37 7 25
Laurens 3450 7294.49 128 318
Lee 1483 4948.12 40 158
Liberty 2486 4015.9 40 186
Lincoln 456 5612.31 16 43
Long 586 2942.51 9 44
Lowndes 6958 5902.71 118 316
Lumpkin 2553 7552.81 48 253
Macon 540 4157.68 18 69
Madison 2409 7982.9 29 116
Marion 348 4196.31 10 29
McDuffie 1482 6862.06 31 130
McIntosh 549 3768.79 10 48
Meriwether 1293 6151.28 31 114
Miller 584 10131.85 4 30
Mitchell 1422 6447.23 68 212
Monroe 1658 5979.73 74 158
Montgomery 675 7317.87 19 39
Morgan 1046 5465.57 10 66
Murray 3649 9063.36 52 202
Muscogee 11939 6230.37 266 911
Newton 6376 5674.92 161 503
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23754 0 339 1098
Oconee 2549 6107.29 50 112
Oglethorpe 1050 6889.76 17 65
Paulding 8885 5149.47 133 276
Peach 1613 5892.24 38 179
Pickens 2158 6436.03 40 156
Pierce 1122 5740.6 34 116
Pike 912 4835.63 19 59
Polk 3500 8049.31 62 308
Pulaski 542 4975.67 26 49
Putnam 1551 7087.05 42 123
Quitman 73 3182.21 1 9
Rabun 1368 8053.69 33 141
Randolph 428 6336.99 30 72
Richmond 17276 8542.33 301 1124
Rockdale 5028 5294.86 103 655
Schley 185 3507.11 2 18
Screven 724 5208.63 15 58
Seminole 687 8439.8 14 56
Spalding 3364 4867.6 111 355
Stephens 2734 10384.38 67 231
Stewart 671 10947.95 20 120
Sumter 1699 5779.11 81 246
Talbot 341 5537.51 13 34
Taliaferro 93 5698.53 0 8
Tattnall 1683 6623.12 33 102
Taylor 455 5717.52 19 64
Telfair 674 4308.36 39 62
Terrell 511 6035.2 36 101
Thomas 3284 7391.24 93 294
Tift 3292 8062.7 88 392
Toombs 2668 9887.71 78 155
Towns 917 7620.08 32 112
Treutlen 577 8449.26 19 47
Troup 5229 7426.08 150 428
Turner 570 7057.95 27 80
Twiggs 469 5800.15 24 81
Union 1804 7120.58 59 172
Unknown 3053 0 9 45
Upson 1615 6146.06 88 143
Walker 5275 7577.93 67 216
Walton 6823 7121.09 161 396
Ware 2756 7686.94 110 300
Warren 346 6641.07 8 42
Washington 1507 7422.91 39 99
Wayne 2373 7916.86 62 229
Webster 90 3529.41 3 12
Wheeler 444 5613.86 20 33
White 2723 8574.22 55 264
Whitfield 13628 13019.72 169 660
Wilcox 434 4937.43 26 66
Wilkes 611 6101.46 15 61
Wilkinson 665 7455.99 21 108
Worth 1106 5491.01 49 155
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,010,956 (6,561,635 reported molecular tests; 449,321 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 763,077 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 51,247 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 13,048 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 4, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleSuper Bowl Week: Safety & Security On Display
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!