Tech Report: Chip shortage forces GM to cut production

Tech Report: February 4, 2021

Missouri senator Josh Hawley proposed legislation that would create a “preemptive prohibition” on acquisitions by big tech companies, including Amazon and Google.

Hawley’s idea mirrors a recommendation made last fall by Democrats on the House antitrust subcommittee, suggesting there could be bipartisan support. But it’s unclear if senate leadership will take it up.

Parler CEO John Matze says he’s been terminated by the board.

John Matze says he did not participate in the decision.

Matze wrote that over the past few months he has been met with “constant resistance” to his original vision for the social media platform to be completely free speech.

Gamestop just hired an Amazon veteran as its new chief technology officer.

Gamestop is attempting a transition from brick-and-mortar retail to an Amazon-like e-commerce giant.

Gamestop has been the subject of short-sellers and then Reddit buying but despite that, it is still trying to pivot its business to be more online.

General Motors has been hit by a chip shortage and will cut production at four plants.

It will take down production entirely during the week of Feb. 8 at plants in Fairfax, Kansas; Ingersoll, Ontario; and San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

And the South Korea plant will operate at half capacity.