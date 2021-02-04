|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- The Bibb County School District is preparing for COVID-19 vaccinations when the state moves to the next phase of its rollout plan.
The school system surveyed teachers to see who would want the vaccine once it is available.
According to the results, more than half of Bibb County educators said they wanted the vaccine.
School leaders say now that they know the demand for the vaccine, they are waiting to find out when they will get the supply.
Some Bibb County teachers have already received vaccinations, because they fall into a phase group that’s allowed to get the vaccine.