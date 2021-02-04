How to stay healthy during Heart Health Month

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — February is Heart Health Month and doctors want to make sure your heart is healthy.
Heart disease is the leading killer for Americans. We spoke with Dr. Arshad Yousef, a cardiothoracic surgeon with Coliseum Medical Center. He says people should eat a heart-healthy diet that’s low in carbs and fat. Eating fruits, vegetables, and proteins like chicken and fish are important too.
Dr. Yousef also says exercising is important, and there are safe ways to do it at home.
“You can do yoga, you can do Pilates if you have a stationary bike you can use that if you have a treadmill you can run on it, or just walking in your neighborhood,” said Dr. Yousef.
What else you can do to keep your heart healthy
- Visit a doctor regularly to check on things like blood pressure and cholesterol
- If you are a smoker, please work with a doctor to help you quit