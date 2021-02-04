Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA (AP) – A southeast Georgia city is seeking to remove its police chief after three women who resigned from the department sued.

The women allege Jesup Police Chief Mike Lane subjected them to “repeated lewd, sexual comments and unwanted physical touchings.”

They say his actions made their jobs so intolerable that they resigned. Jesup’s mayor and city commissioners on Tuesday directed City Manager Mike Deal to suspend Lane and move to fire him.

The women allege Deal repeatedly ignored harassment complaints and changed rules to shelter the police chief. Neither Lane nor Deal returned calls from WTOC-TV seeking comment.