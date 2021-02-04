Mayor Miller speaks out after filing complaint against Pin Strikes

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller issued a complaint against Pin Strikes Wednesday. He says the bowling alley should be held accountable.

“They’re going to have to weigh whether they want to be open at all and have a license or simply be shut down,” Miller said. “It’s something we can’t accept. Hopefully, we won’t have any other problems there, but I’ve spoken with management and let them know that we’re going to be watching. If we get any other complaints or any violations we’re probably going to have to pull their license.”

Pin Strikes speaks

Kimberly Appler, manager at Pin Strikes, says customers have nothing to fear.

“I don’t want anyone to ever feel like they can’t come here and have a good time and not worry about the safety… I don’t want anyone to worry about the safety here,” Appler stated.

Miller’s complaint cited unattended children, fighting, and violations of COVID-19 rules as reasons for his concern. He says the bowling alley needs to put resources toward making it a cleaner and safer environment for families.

“They have to keep people, not having something to eat and drink, from congregating in a large area with no masks,” Miller explained. “They’re going to have to do a better job of wiping everything down … and have the distance requirement between lanes. They should also limit the number of people they have there at any given time.”

Appler understands the mayor’s concerns and says the bowling alley has already taken steps to make their business safer.

“We already had security officers on the weekends now we’re bringing in more security officers. Whereas they usually just hang around the building, now they’re going to make regular rounds,” Appler said.

After 8 p.m. on weekends, people under the age of 21 will have to leave. Bowling alley staff will also make sure adults take cups back to the bar to prove they’re only getting one drink at a time.