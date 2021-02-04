Morning Business Report: COVID vaccines pays off for Pfizer

Listen to the content of this post:

Morning Business Report

February 4, 2021

The coronavirus pandemic is really paying off for Pfizer, which expects to rake in about $15 billion from its coronavirus vaccine this year.

That’s about a quarter of its entire projected 2021 revenue.

The drugmaker said its groundbreaking Covid-19 vaccine is already on track to be its top product this year.

Zoom is adding virtual receptionists for when people start going back to the office.

Alexa support is also coming to zoom rooms so joining a call is as easy as saying, “Alexa, join my meeting.”

Zoom rooms are meant for meeting places such as conference rooms, and it starts at $499 per year per room.

It was a relatively calm day on Wall Street that saw the S&P 500 edge out a gain.

The Dow Jones industrial average added 36 points while the NASDAQ composite dipped amid a drop in Amazon shares.

Bank Of America has committed $15 billion to homeownership efforts through 2025.

The effort, which first launched in 2015 as a $5 billion initiative, aims to help approximately 60,000 low- and moderate-income Americans buy homes.

Lowe’s is inviting couples to enjoy an evening of art with a side of romance at its stores nationwide.

“A Night of Lowemance,” as it’s called, will be held at Lowe’s locations in 10 select metro areas for 50 lucky couples who will “get to splash, sling and roll some paint on a giant canvas” on Valentine’s Day.

You can enter for a chance to win one of the reservations at the Lowe’s website.